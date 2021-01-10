Heinicke completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Washington's 31-23 wild-card loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night. He also rushed six times for 46 yards and another score.

Getting game-day call in place of Alex Smith (calf), Heinicke performed admirably against the Buccaneers' aggressive Todd Bowles-coordinated defense. The third-year pro fought through a shoulder issue in the second half, and he worked around two sacks and six quarterback hits overall to keep Washington competitive throughout. Heinicke primarily focused on the trio of Cam Sims, Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas, which accounted for a combined 18-253 line on 29 targets. It was a highly encouraging showing for Heinicke, who's slated to head into unrestricted free agency this offseason but could certainly be brought back to Washington to compete for a starting job.