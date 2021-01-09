Heinicke is expected to start at quarterback with Alex Smith (calf) likely inactive for Washington's wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The report suggests Washington opted for Heinicke presumably because the young quarterback provides more mobility than a limited Smith, but in any case the 27-year-old will make his second career start in the most pivotal of circumstances. Steven Montez will act as the backup with Smith likely inactive.