Heinicke has "a real chance" to be Washington's starting quarterback for Saturday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports

According to Rapoport, typical starter Alex Smith's right calf remains sore and has yet to loosen up, which contained him to a pair of limited practice sessions this week. On Tuesday, coach Ron Rivera opened the door for Washington to have a rotation at QB, and after Heinicke handled the majority of first-team reps, the Football Team is considering giving him the first shot to direct the offense. Such a decision may not be known until close to Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.