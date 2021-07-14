Heinicke was impressive at June minicamp, outplaying presumed starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Henicke has familiarity with OC Scott Turner dating back to their time together in Carolina (2018-19), while Fitzpatrick is in the early stages of learning a new system. It should thus come as no surprise that the former looked more comfortable than the latter this spring, though Fitzpatrick got all the first-team reps even after he struggled. Coach Ron Rivera has said multiple times that his quarterbacks will need to compete, but he's also dropped hints about Fitzpatrick being a clear favorite, so it isn't clear Heinicke will have any real shot at earning the Week 1 start. If nothing else, he's in good shape for the No. 2 spot ahead of Kyle Allen, who is still working his way back from last year's season-ending ankle injury.