Heinicke suffered an AC joint sprain during Saturday's 31-23 wild-card loss to the Buccaneers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Heinicke impressed in his spot start Saturday, completing 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception and running for 46 yards and a score. It wasn't enough to pull out the win, however, and Heinicke finished the game banged up. The X-Rays came back negative, so his recovery shouldn't take too long. The Old Dominion product will be an unrestricted free agent in March, and he certainly proved that he belongs in the NFL moving forward, even if it's just in a backup role.
