Heinicke completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 loss to Carolina.
With Dwayne Haskins benched for the final two drives, Heinicke took his first regular-season snaps since 2018, facing the team for which he last played. His stat line could've been even better if not for a couple mistakes by Washington pass catchers, though Heinicke did get lucky on a dropped interception. Ron Rivera praised Heinicke's performance, but the coach didn't say which QB will get the start Week 17 if Alex Smith (calf) still isn't ready.