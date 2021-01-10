Heinicke returned from a shoulder injury during Saturday's wild-card game against the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

The 27-year-old suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter after taking a couple hits and was labeled questionable to return, but he was able to retake the field after a quick examination in the locker room. Heinicke performed admirably before suffering the injury, completing 16 of 29 passes for 209 yards and one interception while rushing six times for 46 yards and one touchdown.