Heinicke is expected to remain Washington's starting quarterback for at least the next two games with Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) likely to stay on injured reserve through the Football Team's Week 9 bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Fitzpatrick was diagnosed with a right hip subluxation following his exit in the season-opening loss to the Chargers, Washington was hopeful the 38-year-old signal-caller could return for the Week 7 matchup in Green Bay, at the soonest. However, with Fitzpatrick still using crutches to get around and having yet to even resume practicing, Washington is preparing for him to miss additional time. Heinicke will thus get the starting nod against the Packers, and likely next week in Denver, so long as he performs well enough in Green Bay to hold off backup Kyle Allen for QB duties. After completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 8.1 yards per attempt and an 8:3 TD:INT through the first four games of the season, Heinicke has taken a big step back over the past two weeks (55 percent, 5.4 YPA, 1:3 TD:INT) to put his job security into question.