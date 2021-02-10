Heinicke (shoulder) is signing a two-year, $8.75 million extension with the Washington Football Team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Heinicke signed with the team in December and ended up starting in the opening round of the playoffs. His solid performance (352 total yards, two TDs) in that wild-card loss to Tampa seemingly convinced Washington brass that Heinicke can be a solid backup for the next couple years. He'll turn 28 in April, and it's unlikely this contract prevents the team from seeking upgrades for the starting QB job. Heinicke suffered an AC joint sprain during the playoff game, but he should be ready for the offseason program (if there is one) and training camp.
