Heinicke is expected to serve as the backup quarterback in Sunday's game against the Eagles with Alex Smith (calf) on track to start, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Dwayne Haskins was benched in last week's loss to the Panthers, Heinicke entered the game and was solid in his first action of the year, completing 63 percent of his passes for 137 yards (7.2 YPA) and a touchdown. However, Smith is set to return to the lineup after clearing the necessary hurdles during the practice week. Smith will be examined once again Sunday before Washington hands down the final verdict, but barring a setback, Heinicke will return to the backup role.