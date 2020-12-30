Heinicke worked with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Meanwhile, Alex Smith did some mobility drills on the side field as he attempts to recover from a strained right calf. After cutting Dwayne Haskins on Monday, coach Ron Rivera will have to make a decision between Smith and Heinicke for the start under center Sunday in Philadelphia, and so far Heinicke seems to have the clearest path to the job this weekend. Having said that, Rivera has expressed optimism that Smith will be available, so his activity level bears watching as the week goes on.