Heinicke kicked off Wednesday's practice taking reps with the first-team offense, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Meanwhile, Alex Smith (calf) seems set to go down as a non-participant for a second consecutive session. Coach Ron Rivera hasn't ruled out the possibility of incorporating a QB rotation for Saturday's wild-card matchup with Buccaneers, so the fact Heinicke is getting such reps may forecast what is to come this weekend. In his sole appearance of the season Week 16 against the Panthers, Heinicke completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown while compiling 22 more yards on three carries.
More News
-
Football Team's Taylor Heinicke: Slated for backup role•
-
Football Team's Taylor Heinicke: Takes first-team reps Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Taylor Heinicke: Earns No. 2 role•
-
Football Team's Taylor Heinicke: Replaces Haskins after halftime•
-
Football Team's Taylor Heinicke: Bumps to active roster•
-
Taylor Heinicke: To join Washington practice squad•