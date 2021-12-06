Heinicke completed 23 of 30 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 17-15 win over the Raiders.

He also gained 10 yards on three carries. Heinicke and the Washington offense didn't have a lot of success moving the football, but the QB was able to convert a couple red-zone trips with scores to Logan Thomas (knee) and Antonio Gibson. It's only the second time in the last eight games Heinicke has tossed multiple TDs, but he may need to be productive again in Week 14 against the Cowboys.