Hemingway was promoted to Washington's active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
The 27-year-old will serve as an extra player from the practice squad for the second consecutive contest. Hemingway played five offensive snaps last week and caught his lone target for 10 yards in his first game action since 2018.
