Washington signed Hemingway to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday.
This marks the third time this season that Hemingway has been promoted to the Football Team's active roster, though he hasn't yet seen game action. If Robert Foster manages to clear the league-mandated six days of pre-entry COVID-19 testing, however, Hemingway could find his roster spot in jeopardy.
