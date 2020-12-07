Hemingway (wrist) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's matchup against the Steelers.

The 27-year-old suited up for his eighth appearance of the 2020 campaign Monday, but his absence for the remainder of Week 13 leaves Logan Thomas and Jeremy Sprinkle as Washington's only active tight ends. Hemingway has been most involved on special teams, fielding an average of just 10.3 offensive snaps per game this season.