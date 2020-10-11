Hemingway was promoted to Washington's active roster from the practice squad Saturday.
The 27-year-old will serve as an extra player for Sunday's matchup with the Rams and should revert back to the practice squad following the contest. Hemingway will provide depth at tight end with Marcus Baugh (undisclosed) unavailable.
