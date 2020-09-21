McLaurin caught seven of 10 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals.

He caught a fourth-quarter pass from Dwayne Haskins on a slant route and took it 24 yards for Washington's first TD, but McLaurin was his team's most dangerous weapon all day. The second-year receiver should see high volume again in Week 3 against a Browns defense that just allowed Tyler Boyd to rack up seven catches for 72 yards and a score.