McLaurin caught seven of 10 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 30-15 loss to the Cardinals.
He caught a fourth-quarter pass from Dwayne Haskins on a slant route and took it 24 yards for Washington's first TD, but McLaurin was his team's most dangerous weapon all day. The second-year receiver should see high volume again in Week 3 against a Browns defense that just allowed Tyler Boyd to rack up seven catches for 72 yards and a score.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Makes five receptions vs. Eagles•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Practicing with Haskins•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Out for Week 17•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not practicing Friday•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Fails to practice Thursday•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not stretching Thursday•