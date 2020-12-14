McLaurin caught two of six targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 23-15 win over the 49ers.

McLaurin faced a difficult matchup in this one and things got worse when Alex Smith (calf) departed with a minor injury in the second quarter. The second-year wideout has had a rough go of it over the last two games as he's hauled in just four of 12 targets for 38 yards with no touchdowns. Assuming Smith is able to play next Sunday against the Seahawks, McLaurin will have an excellent chance to bounce back against one of the most porous secondaries in the league.