McLaurin (thigh) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin was listed as questionable with the same thing injury last week, ultimately suiting up and catching 10 of 14 targets for 118 yards in a 31-17 loss to the Ravens. He'll catch passes from Kyle Allen instead of Dwayne Haskins this week, facing a Rams defense that could opt to use CB Jalen Ramsey in shadow coverage on McLaurin. Even so, McLaurin has earned every-week-starter status, recording at least seven targets and 61 yards each week this season. There aren't many wideouts who can match his combination of talent and steady volume.