McLaurin tallied 10 receptions on 14 targets for 118 yards in Week 4 against Baltimore.
McLaurin took advantage of game script, vacuuming up 14 of Dwayne Haskins' 45 pass attempts. Five of his 10 receptions went for double-digit yards, highlighted by a 39-yard gain late in the fourth quarter. Though he has only found the end zone once through four games, McLaurin has racked up 387 receiving yards on 26 receptions and 39 targets. He'll look to continue his strong start to the campaign as Washington takes on the Rams in Week 5.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Suits up as expected•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Misses practice, deemed questionable•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Questionable to face Baltimore•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Not participating in team drills•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Limited by thigh injury•