McLaurin caught seven of nine targets for 95 yards and added a 27-yard rush during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Lions. He also lost a fumble

McLaurin got off to a slow start but hit his stride with a career-long carry in the first quarter. He was targeted often in what turned out to be a bit of a shootout and finished as the team leader in receiving yards yet again while tying for first in receptions. McLaurin lost a fumble that resulted in a Detroit field goal at the end of the second quarter -- a play that now looms large considering the home team ultimately won the game on a last-second field goal. Despite the mistake, it was another strong effort from the second-year wideout, who heads into next Sunday's matchup with the Bengals having posted at least 90 receiving yards in three straight games.