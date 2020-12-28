Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that McLaurin is nursing a high-ankle sprain, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Rivera noted that McLaurin suffered the injury while making a catch Week 15 against Seattle, per John Keim of ESPN.com, since which time he's been sidelined. The second-year wideout is currently in a walking boot, and he was forced to spectate last weekend's 20-13 loss to the Panthers in the booth rather than on the sidelines, because team doctors recommended he not stand. High-ankle sprains often require a multi-week recovery timetable, making McLaurin's status for Week 17's must-win road game against the Eagles murky.
