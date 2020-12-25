McLaurin (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Washington enters Sunday with some huge question marks, as quarterback Alex Smith (calf) and running back Antonio Gibson (toe) are listed as questionable, with both potentially headed for game-time decisions. McLaurin, on the other hand, isn't expected to play, though his doubtful designation leaves the door open for him to suit up in case his ankle improves over the final 48 hours before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. McLaurin has been playing through an ankle injury since late November, but he wasn't able to practice at all this week. Steven Sims, Isaiah Wright, Robert Foster and Dontrelle Inman would all be candidates to pick up some of the vacated snaps if McLaurin is inactive, while Cam Sims, Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic would be the safest bets to see more than a handful of targets.