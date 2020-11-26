McLaurin (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
McLaurin was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate and it appears as though he'll give it a go Thursday. Official confirmation of his Week 12 status will arrive upon the release of Washington's inactives prior to the team's 4:30 ET kickoff.
