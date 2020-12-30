McLaurin (ankle) worked out on a side field with trainers during Wednesday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Coach Ron Rivera relayed Monday that McLaurin suffered a high-ankle sprain Week 15 against the Seahawks and hasn't been able to get back on the field in the meantime. Rivera also noted that he wanted to hold practice outdoors this week to allow McLaurin to fit in some jogging, per Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. Because of the nature of the injury, McLaurin may be hard-pressed to make an appearance Sunday in Philadelphia, but with a playoff berth on the line he may do everything in his power to be available.
