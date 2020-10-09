McLaurin (thigh) was participating in individual drills during Friday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
The 24-year-old practiced as a limited participant Thursday and appears to be working in a similar capacity at Friday's session. McLaurin played through the questionable tag Week 4 against the Ravens and caught 10 of 14 targets for 118 yards, and he appears no worse for wear after the heavy workload. The release of the official injury report later in the day should shed more light on his status for this weekend.
