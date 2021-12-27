McLaurin caught three of six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 56-14 loss to Dallas.

McLaurin -- like many Washington position players -- fell victim to an one-sided affair with few scoring opportunities for one side of the coin. The 26-year-old was tied for the team lead in targets, signaling that he is still the top dog in the Football Team's wideout rotation. McLaurin's solid fantasy season has come to screeching halt of late, as he has failed to top 51 yards or score a touchdown over the last five games. The talented receiver is clearly being limited by Washington's recent poor quarterback play, and there is no guarantee that his situation will improve ahead of next week's tilt against Philadelphia after this horrible overall performance by the offense.