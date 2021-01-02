McLaurin (ankle), who is listed as questionable, plans to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin sat out of last week's loss to the Panthers due to a high-ankle sprain, which typically takes around six weeks to recover from. He was unable to practice this week, although McLaurin did work on the side on received praise from coach Ron Rivera. With a must-win game on tap, it sounds like McLaurin will give it a go. However, Jhabvala reiterated that McLaurin likely will be playing through some degree of pain and may even be limited to an extent if he is ultimately active.