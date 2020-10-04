McLaurin (thigh) is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
McLaurin received the questionable tag after being unable to participate at Friday's practice, but the thigh injury has apparently progressed well heading into Sunday. Still, the 24-year-old's availability should be confirmed before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff given he'll likely need to go through a pre-game workout before getting cleared to play.
