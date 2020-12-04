McLaurin was a limited participant in Friday's practice due to an ankle injury, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

The ankle injury previously rendered McLaurin questionable ahead of Washington's Thanksgiving Day victory over the Cowboys, but he ultimately received active status and finished with seven receptions for 92 yards. He apparently hasn't completed shaken the ankle issue, but if he's able to upgrade to full participation at Saturday's practice, there won't be any real reason to worry about his availability for a Monday night matchup with Pittsburgh.