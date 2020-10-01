McLaurin (thigh) was limited at Thursday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
McLaurin wasn't listed on Washington's first injury report of Week 4 prep, so his sudden appearance is somewhat concerning. With Steve Sims (toe) still sidelined, the health of Washington's top two wide receivers now is compromised. Look for McLaurin's status to receive some clarity by week's end.
