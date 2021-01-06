McLaurin (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McLaurin didn't practice at all last week and was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's estimated report. He's now ahead of where he was at the same time last week, after catching seven of eight targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the division-clinching win over Philadelphia. McLaurin, Alex Smith (calf) and Antonio Gibson (toe) are banged up, but all three appear likely to continue playing through their injuries this Saturday against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Works out on side field Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Managing ankle issue•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Returns and scores in big win•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Playing Sunday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Intends to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Questionable for Week 17•