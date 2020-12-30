McLaurin (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Reporters saw McLaurin doing some work with the training staff on a side field while his healthy teammates were practicing. The Washington rehab group has been extensive recently, with Wednesday's list of non-participants including three other starters on offense -- QB Alex Smith (calf), RB Antonio Gibson (toe) and LG Wes Schweitzer (hip). McClaurin has been dealing with some form of ankle injury since late November, but his current problem -- a high-ankle sprain -- reportedly happened in the Week 15 loss to Seattle. After sitting out Week 16, the star wideout appears in danger of missing the regular-season finale Sunday night.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Gets in some work Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Taking seat Week 16•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Doubtful for Sunday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Sits out practice Thursday•