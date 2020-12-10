McLaurin (ankle) practiced in full Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
McLaurin's sole limited listing last week was followed up by a full session, but it remains to be seen whether he'll enter Washington's Week 14 game at San Francisco with a 'questionable' tag. Coming off a sparse performance Monday in Pittsburgh -- two catches (on six targets) for 14 yards -- he'll be looking to get back in the mix Sunday afternoon.
