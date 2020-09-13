McLaurin caught five of seven targets for 61 yards during Sunday's 27-17 win over the Eagles.

McLaurin drew plenty of attention from Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay, but he still managed to lead the team in catches and receiving yards, though that could speak more to the lack of other playmakers on the Washington offense. Still, it was encouraging to see McLaurin post a respectable stat line against a worthy opponent given the team's lack of consistent quarterback play in recent years. The second-year wideout will look to build on a solid debut next Sunday in what should be a more favorable matchup against the Cardinals.