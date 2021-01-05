McLaurin (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to running back Antonio Gibson (toe), but given that both players played through their respective issues in Washington's Week 17 win over the Eagles, it's likely that the duo's Tuesday listing is indicative of both key skill players simply managing their injuries as Saturday night's playoff opener against the Buccaneers approaches.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Returns and scores in big win•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Playing Sunday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Intends to play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Not at practice•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Takes 'positive step' Thursday•