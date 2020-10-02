McLaurin (thigh), who is questionable for Sunday's game against Baltimore, was listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice.

Beat writers saw McLaurin doing some work on a side field, but he apparently didn't participate in the actual practice. It seems he hurt his thigh a day earlier, as he was a mid-week addition to the injury report, tabbed as a limited participant Thursday. McLaurin is shaping up as a game-time decision, at best, ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Meanwhile, fellow Washington wideout Steven Sims (toe) is officially ruled out, leaving Dontrelle Inman, Isaiah Wright, Cam Sims and Antonio Gandy-Golden as the team's healthy wide receivers.