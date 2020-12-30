McLaurin (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
During the media-access portion of the session, McLaurin was spotted doing some work with the training staff on a side field while his healthy teammates were practicing. The Washington rehab group has been extensive recently, with Wednesday's list of non-participants including three other starters on offense in quarterback Alex Smith (calf), running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and left guard Wes Schweitzer (hip). McLaurin has been dealing with some form of ankle injury since late November, but his current problem -- a high-ankle sprain -- reportedly happened in the Week 15 loss to Seattle. After sitting out Week 16, the star wideout appears in danger of missing the regular-season finale Sunday against the Eagles.
