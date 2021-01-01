McLaurin (ankle) isn't practicing Friday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera said McLaurin looked good while working with the training staff Thursday, but that doesn't necessarily mean the wideout will be ready to go ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. McLaurin is absent from practice for a third straight day, making it two weeks in a row with no participation. He wasn't able to play in the loss to Carolina last week, and he'll presumably have an designation when Washington releases its final Week 17 injury report later Friday.
