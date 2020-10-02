McLaurin (thigh) wasn't participating in team drills at practice Friday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
The 24-year-old was riding the exercise bike on the side and appears to be a limited practice participant for the second straight day, as Ben Standig of The Athletic reports he was also working on the side field. McLaurin seems headed for the questionable tag, though Friday's official injury report will shed more light on his status for Week 4.
