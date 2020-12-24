McLaurin (ankle) wasn't in attendance for Thursday's practice and is set to go down as a non-participant on Washington's official report, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin also failed to practice Wednesday due to the ankle injury, which he's been playing through since late November. Though he has yet to miss any games because of the issue, McLaurin's production has taken a notable hit in December, with the wideout being held to 11 receptions for 115 yards and no touchdowns on 24 targets through three games this month. Before deciding whether McLaurin will carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Panthers, Washington will see what the 24-year-old is able to do at its final practice of the week Friday.