McLaurin missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
The team has been listing McLaurin with an ankle issue since the end of November, coinciding with a three-game stretch where he's caught only 11 of 24 targets for 115 yards. His ankle may be partially to blame, but McLaurin has also faced a run of tricky matchups, and he did catch seven passes for 77 yards against Seattle in Week 15. He'll likely continue to play through the ankle injury Sunday against the Panthers, assuming he makes it back to practice in some capacity Thursday and/or Friday.
