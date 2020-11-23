McLaurin (ankle) did not practice Monday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
McLaurin appeared undeterred by injury while leading Washington's receiving corps with five catches or 79 yards during Sunday's win over the Bengals, but it appears he's now dealing with an ankle issue. He's handled over 90 percent of offensive snaps in all but one of his 10 appearances this season, however, so it's possible that the Football Team is also simply allowing the star wideout some rest ahead of a Thanksgiving Day contest in Dallas. As long as McLaurin can return to practice Tuesday and/or Wednesday, he should have a fair shot to suit up against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Paces passing game in win•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Contributes 122 scrimmage yards•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Top receiver in loss to G-Men•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Scores long touchdown vs. Dallas•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Paces receivers in narrow loss•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Quiet in Week 5 loss•