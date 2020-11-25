McLaurin (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
McLaurin is listed as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, which would seem to indicate that he's on track to suit up versus the Cowboy on Thanksgiving Day. The star receiver was listed as a non-participant Monday before upgrading to limited activity Tuesday. If McLaurin is indeed able to take the field in Dallas, count on him to serve as Alex Smith's clear top option in the passing attack, as usual.
