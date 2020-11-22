McLaurin caught five of seven targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Bengals.

McLaurin set up Washington's first touchdown with a 42-yard catch, which ended up accounting for exactly half of his receiving yards. The standout sophomore has already topped his rookie total with 62 catches through 10 games, and he's just 129 yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the second time in as many seasons. That production is even more impressive when you consider Washington's uneven play under center during McLaurin's tenure, and he'll get a chance to show off his skills to a national audience against the vulnerable Cowboys secondary on Thanksgiving.