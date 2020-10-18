McLaurin secured seven of 12 targets for 74 yards in the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

McLaurin paced the WFT's pass catchers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the way to another productive effort, but he wasn't able to corral would-be game-winning two-point conversion pass. It was a solid bounce-back effort for the second-year wideout, who'd posted a season-worst 3-26 line in Week 5 against the Rams while coming off a thigh injury. With quarterback Kyle Allen putting together a strong performance in Sunday's losing effort, there's reason for optimism with respect to McLaurin's prospects moving forward. He'll look to continue delivering on that potential versus the Cowboys in a Week 7 home contest.