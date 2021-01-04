McLaurin (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Philadelphia, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
Amazingly, McLaurin will miss just one game as a result of a high-ankle sprain. It remains to be seen whether he'll be a diversion or actually modestly involved in the offense, but with a variety of signal-callers this season, he's averaged nine targets per game. In this contest, McLaurin will be on the receiving end of passes from Alex Smith, who himself is attempting to gut it out through a strained right calf.
