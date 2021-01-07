McLaurin (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Buccaneers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin didn't practice at all last week but still gutted out a high-ankle sprain Week 17 against the Eagles, hauling in seven of eight targets for 40 yards and one touchdown. He got in some reps on the practice field this week, but his status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If he takes the field, McLaurin should be among Alex Smith's (calf) top targets, assuming the QB also is directing the offense.