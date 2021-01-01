McLaurin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McLaurin was listed as a non-participant in every practice this week, but coach Rivera did say the wideout looked good Thursday when he was doing rehab work with the training staff. Washington heads into Sunday night's game with all of McLaurin, QB Alex Smith (calf) and RB Antonio Gibson (toe) listed as questionable, so it's hard to know what the offense will look like in the team's most important game of the season. With McLaurin and Smith both out last week, the target leaders were TE Logan Thomas (12), RB J.D. McKissic (10), WR Cam Sims (9) and WR Steven Sims (6).